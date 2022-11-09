Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Shares Gap Up to $2.93

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.93, but opened at $3.03. Itaú Corpbanca shares last traded at $3.04, with a volume of 200 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Itaú Corpbanca in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.13.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Itaú Corpbanca stock. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca ( NYSE:ITCB Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,830 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itaú Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand and time deposits, certificates of deposit and bankers' drafts; and lending in Chilean pesos and foreign currencies, trade financing, general commercial and consumer loans, working capital loans, personal installment loans, mortgage loans, credit lines, and letters of credit.

