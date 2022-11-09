JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.60

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.60 and traded as high as $19.12. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 80,360 shares changing hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.
JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 2.6 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific
About JAKKS Pacific
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
Featured Articles
