JAKKS Pacific (NASDAQ:JAKK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.60

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $17.60 and traded as high as $19.12. JAKKS Pacific shares last traded at $18.49, with a volume of 80,360 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of JAKKS Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th.

JAKKS Pacific Trading Down 2.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

About JAKKS Pacific

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $2,020,000. Oasis Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,488,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the first quarter worth $1,264,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 88.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 69,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 32,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of JAKKS Pacific by 141.5% in the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 53,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 31,545 shares in the last quarter. 31.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

