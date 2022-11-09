Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.20-17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.20-$17.85 EPS.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.00. 887,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,620. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.83.

Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals

In other news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total value of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at $54,120,178.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Patricia Carr sold 2,142 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.06, for a total transaction of $342,848.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 7,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.18, for a total transaction of $1,179,945.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 353,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,120,178.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 63,093 shares of company stock worth $8,893,056. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

