Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $17.20-17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.6-3.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.64 billion. Jazz Pharmaceuticals also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $17.20-$17.85 EPS.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $140.00. 887,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,620. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $117.64 and a 52-week high of $169.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.47 and a 200-day moving average of $148.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -164.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.74.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $148.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $201.83.
Insider Activity at Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Jazz Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after buying an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the last quarter. 92.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.
