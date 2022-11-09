Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Restaurant Brands International Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:QSR)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Restaurant Brands International in a research report issued on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. The consensus estimate for Restaurant Brands International’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on QSR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.74.

QSR opened at $60.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. Restaurant Brands International has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.14 and a 200 day moving average of $54.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,247.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Thecla Sweeney purchased 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $41,020.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 15,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $884,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at $2,444,247.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 37,576,911 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,194,262,000 after buying an additional 100,145 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,222,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $596,912,000 after buying an additional 595,536 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,202,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $451,065,000 after buying an additional 1,966,508 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,821,845 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after purchasing an additional 257,217 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 15.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,732,231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $253,563,000 after purchasing an additional 646,644 shares during the period. 78.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

