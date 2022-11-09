Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Charles River Laboratories International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $12.80 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.24. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Charles River Laboratories International’s current full-year earnings is $10.90 per share.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

CRL has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $285.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.23.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NYSE:CRL opened at $222.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $181.36 and a 1 year high of $397.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $204.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.36, for a total transaction of $115,536.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,377,395.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International in the second quarter worth about $3,380,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 66.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

About Charles River Laboratories International

(Get Rating)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.