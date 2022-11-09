Jefferies Financial Group Raises International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Price Target to $53.00

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

INSW has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on International Seaways from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. BTIG Research raised International Seaways from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on International Seaways from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on International Seaways from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

International Seaways Price Performance

NYSE:INSW opened at $45.17 on Tuesday. International Seaways has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion and a PE ratio of -45.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.10.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 0.07% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $188.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.49 million. Equities research analysts expect that International Seaways will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.92%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -48.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.65, for a total value of $35,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,652,306.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Craig H. Stevenson, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $2,000,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 119,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,800,999.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,499 shares of company stock valued at $3,200,662. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Seaways

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $1,029,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $1,590,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the first quarter valued at $198,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 1.4% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 323,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420 shares during the period. Finally, Evermore Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in International Seaways in the second quarter valued at $1,224,000. 85.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

