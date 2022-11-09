JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.01-$0.02 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.00 million-$281.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $279.41 million.

JFrog Stock Performance

FROG stock opened at $20.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.58. JFrog has a 52 week low of $16.36 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.48 and a beta of 0.43.

Get JFrog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial began coverage on JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of JFrog from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

Institutional Trading of JFrog

In other news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,612,134 shares in the company, valued at $128,405,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,612,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,405,625.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Yakov (Jacob) Shulman sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $163,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 303,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,601,045.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 191,500 shares of company stock worth $4,481,420 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of JFrog by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JFrog by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,012 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of JFrog by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 6,470 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in JFrog by 2,879.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 17,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.