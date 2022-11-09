Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stock Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,866 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 150.0% during the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 90.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WEC opened at $91.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.93, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.35. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.82 and a 12 month high of $108.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $0.7275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 66.59%.

WEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of WEC Energy Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at WEC Energy Group

In other news, EVP William Mastoris sold 4,690 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $492,637.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,230.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WEC Energy Group Profile

(Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.