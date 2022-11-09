Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,698 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.5% of Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned approximately 2.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $310,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 10,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 17,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $135.14 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $130.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.22. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

