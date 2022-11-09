Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $238,000 Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 6.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 144,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,042,000 after purchasing an additional 9,079 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $312,000. Greenfield Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth $1,190,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth $385,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.9% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 238,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,478,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

MO opened at $45.90 on Wednesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05. The company has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.34.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This is an increase from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MO. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.50.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

