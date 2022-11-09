Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $689,000 Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 137,216 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 25,600 shares in the last quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 202,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,221,000 after buying an additional 16,355 shares during the period. WMG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 122,879 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 14,411 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 35,809 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on T shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James raised shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $18.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.65 and its 200-day moving average is $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a PE ratio of 6.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

