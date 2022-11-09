Jones Financial Companies Lllp Increases Stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,872,209 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 273,878 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp owned about 0.57% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $93,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 457.7% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 40,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after buying an additional 32,891 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $2,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,338,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,737,000 after purchasing an additional 158,106 shares during the period. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $788,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $47.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.59.

