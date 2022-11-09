Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 3,025 Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,917 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:NUSC opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.20 and its 200 day moving average is $34.97. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $24.96 and a 1 year high of $29.93.

