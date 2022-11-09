Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,049 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Hamel Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hamel Associates Inc. now owns 109,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,057,000 after purchasing an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 464,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 256,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,802,000 after purchasing an additional 40,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 74,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,446,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $38.39 and a 12 month high of $63.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.01). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $6.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on USB. Compass Point reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.17.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

