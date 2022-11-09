Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 230 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,955,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,869,418,000 after buying an additional 1,499,939 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valero Energy by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,642,838 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $776,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296,547 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1,686.3% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,166,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,451 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Valero Energy by 416.5% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,243,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 17,971.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 918,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $93,258,000 after buying an additional 913,495 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.69.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

Valero Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $4,771,009.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLO opened at $132.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average of $116.74. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $44.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s revenue was up 50.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.73%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

