JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €330.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €325.00 ($325.00) to €330.00 ($330.00) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €245.00 ($245.00) to €243.00 ($243.00) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($242.00) to €246.00 ($246.00) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €290.00 ($290.00) to €278.00 ($278.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.57.

Get Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München alerts:

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of MURGY stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.02. 62,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 61,030. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $31.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München ( OTCMKTS:MURGY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 3.90%. The company had revenue of $18.30 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.