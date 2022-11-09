Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. 598,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,352. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $140.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprout Social by 433.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Sprout Social by 109.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 138.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 497 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sprout Social by 941.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

