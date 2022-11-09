Justyn Russell Howard Sells 20,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Rating) CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total transaction of $1,031,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,623,299.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Justyn Russell Howard also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, October 7th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.74, for a total transaction of $1,254,800.00.
- On Thursday, September 8th, Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.96, for a total transaction of $1,199,200.00.
Sprout Social Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SPT traded up $0.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.00. 598,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,352. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.41 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.20. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.39 and a 1-year high of $140.90.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SPT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Sprout Social from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Sprout Social from $76.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprout Social has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.78.
Sprout Social Company Profile
Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.
