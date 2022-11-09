Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $8.90 Per Share

Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Barrington Research lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Kadant in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 3rd. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the industrial products company will earn $8.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $8.91. The consensus estimate for Kadant’s current full-year earnings is $8.92 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Kadant’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.39 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.16 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.74 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.22 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Kadant Stock Performance

Kadant Dividend Announcement

Shares of KAI opened at $179.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $172.03 and its 200-day moving average is $182.32. Kadant has a 12 month low of $154.19 and a 12 month high of $240.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 10.21%.

Insider Activity at Kadant

In related news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kadant news, Director William P. Tully sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.36, for a total value of $86,536.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $573,370.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William P. Tully sold 252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total transaction of $42,764.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,329 shares in the company, valued at $564,931.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,957 shares of company stock worth $333,301. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kadant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 575,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,927,000 after acquiring an additional 57,365 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,608,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $312,399,000 after purchasing an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kadant by 521.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 60,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,960,000 after purchasing an additional 50,432 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kadant by 2,063.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 46,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,528,000 after purchasing an additional 44,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Kadant by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 481,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,752,000 after purchasing an additional 33,783 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Featured Stories

