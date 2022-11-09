Kadena (KDA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $211.78 Million

Kadena (KDA) traded 15.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 9th. One Kadena coin can currently be purchased for about $1.07 or 0.00006090 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kadena has traded down 18% against the US dollar. Kadena has a market cap of $211.78 million and approximately $26.33 million worth of Kadena was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0565 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.25 or 0.00538973 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,909.42 or 0.28074224 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Kadena Coin Profile

Kadena launched on August 22nd, 2019. Kadena’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 198,047,245 coins. Kadena’s official website is kadena.io. Kadena’s official Twitter account is @kadena_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kadena is medium.com/kadena-io. The Reddit community for Kadena is https://reddit.com/r/kadena/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kadena

According to CryptoCompare, “KDA is a digital currency that is used to pay for compute on the Kadena public chain. Similar to ETH on Ethereum, KDA on Kadena is the manner by which miners are compensated for mining blocks on the network and is the transaction fee that users pay in order to have their transactions included in a block.The Kadena network is designed to unite public applications, private blockchains, and other interoperable chains in one place, driving traffic to the high-bandwidth computer at the heart of the Kadena public chain.Kadena’s smart contracts are written in Pact, an open-source, formally-verifiable, human-readable, and Turing-incomplete language. Pact is designed for ease of use and adoption by developers and non-technical professionals alike. Gas is paid to the network for the execution of Pact smart contracts on the Kadena blockchain.The max supply is fixed at 1 billion tokens to be mined over 120 years.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kadena directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kadena should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kadena using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

