Karlton D. Johnson Sells 927 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Microchip Technology Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of MCHP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. 5,482,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.
Microchip Technology Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Microchip Technology
Analyst Ratings Changes
MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.
About Microchip Technology
Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Microchip Technology (MCHP)
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.