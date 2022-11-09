Karlton D. Johnson Sells 927 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Stock

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MCHP traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $66.50. 5,482,971 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,048,609. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $90.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average of $64.88.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is 36.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 76.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 32,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,452,000 after acquiring an additional 14,143 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the first quarter valued at about $159,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 335,999 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Microchip Technology by 17.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.45.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

