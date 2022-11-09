Kava (KAVA) Trading 36.1% Lower Over Last Week

Kava (KAVA) traded 23.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.88 or 0.00005491 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kava has a market capitalization of $280.00 million and approximately $26.67 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kava has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.52 or 0.00078052 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.76 or 0.00060854 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 15.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0862 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001660 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00012567 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00023130 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001356 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000274 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 317,901,157 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,929,592 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

