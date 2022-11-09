Keebeck Alpha LP Acquires 151 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,142 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MLM. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 7.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 14.1% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 17.8% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 980 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 9.1% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE MLM traded down $4.29 on Wednesday, hitting $339.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,658. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $329.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market cap of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Martin Marietta Materials

MLM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $406.00 to $384.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

