Keebeck Alpha LP Has $289,000 Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Keebeck Alpha LP lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,122 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,959 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Portfolios Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 3,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

IWN traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.95. 17,077 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,180. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.62. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $128.24 and a 1 year high of $176.44.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

