Keebeck Alpha LP Has $608,000 Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Keebeck Alpha LP grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,256 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Moderna were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 188.5% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Moderna during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 754.5% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRNA traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $165.82. 87,891 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,814,778. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $376.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.24 and a 200-day moving average of $144.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.74.

MRNA has been the subject of several research reports. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $188.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Argus dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.79.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $860,661,772.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Moderna news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $65,696.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $542,750.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.03, for a total transaction of $6,361,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $860,661,772.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 570,436 shares of company stock worth $77,833,942 over the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

