Keebeck Alpha LP Increases Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,738 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,944,670 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,846,439,000 after buying an additional 230,892 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,650,112 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,854,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,221 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,444,249 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $738,275,000 after acquiring an additional 180,000 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,393,123 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $727,316,000 after acquiring an additional 762,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,018,741 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $647,067,000 after acquiring an additional 329,454 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded down $2.93 on Wednesday, reaching $196.08. The stock had a trading volume of 35,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,685,050. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $199.53 and a 200 day moving average of $197.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $335.48.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 88.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Autodesk from $255.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Autodesk from $230.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $206.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Autodesk from $225.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Autodesk in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $203.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.52.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

