Keebeck Alpha LP Lowers Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Keebeck Alpha LP cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in NIKE were worth $557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NKE. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kensington Investment Counsel LLC now owns 8,766 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 64.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.96.

NKE traded down $1.05 on Wednesday, reaching $92.70. 157,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,395,209. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200-day moving average is $106.47. The company has a market cap of $145.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.12. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $177.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.08%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

