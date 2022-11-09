Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,717 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFG. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,774 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,324,730 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,050,000 after purchasing an additional 128,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 85,051 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,769,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFG. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.53.

Citizens Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.89. The company had a trading volume of 96,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,333,624. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.99 and a 200-day moving average of $37.66. The company has a market capitalization of $19.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 1.38. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.00%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

See Also

