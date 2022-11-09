Keebeck Alpha LP Makes New Investment in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 62.1% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 14,023 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 6.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 180.8% in the first quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 43,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 28,023 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 9.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.8% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 35,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on KTB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Kontoor Brands from $41.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kontoor Brands from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Kontoor Brands Stock Performance

Kontoor Brands Increases Dividend

NYSE:KTB traded down $1.18 on Wednesday, hitting $36.36. The stock had a trading volume of 8,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,737. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.05. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $61.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, manufactures, procures, markets, and distributes denim, apparel, and accessories under the Wrangler, Lee, and Rock & Republic brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wrangler and Lee. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchants, specialty stores, mid-tier and traditional department stores, company-operated stores, and online.

