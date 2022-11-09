Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 1,544 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Keebeck Alpha LP raised its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUV. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 1.0% during the first quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 7,162,933 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $328,062,000 after buying an additional 69,278 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,854,746 shares of the airline’s stock worth $222,347,000 after buying an additional 104,191 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,317,071 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $197,717,000 after acquiring an additional 40,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 3.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,861,289 shares of the airline’s stock worth $131,047,000 after acquiring an additional 84,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LUV. Argus downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.76.

LUV traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $37.41. 93,237 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,312,431. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $51.41. The firm has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.08. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

