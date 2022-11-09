Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases 205 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP’s holdings in Baidu were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Baidu by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,447 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $959,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV boosted its holdings in Baidu by 210.0% in the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 13,767 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 9,326 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the second quarter valued at about $274,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Baidu by 48.7% in the second quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 30,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 10,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in Baidu by 7.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 32,679 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Barclays cut their target price on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Macquarie started coverage on Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Baidu from $204.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.60.

Baidu Stock Down 6.1 %

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu stock traded down $5.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.97. The stock had a trading volume of 89,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,416,000. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.61. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.58 and a 1-year high of $173.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

