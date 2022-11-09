Keebeck Alpha LP Purchases Shares of 4,794 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,794 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter worth $243,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 10,161.1% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 198,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 4,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $133,525.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,731 shares in the company, valued at $246,992.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total transaction of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at $348,543. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,437 shares of company stock worth $1,205,646. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Price Performance

Shares of Coupa Software stock traded down $1.65 on Wednesday, reaching $42.03. The stock had a trading volume of 18,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,148,013. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $247.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.52 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.31.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.99 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 43.73% and a negative return on equity of 24.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of Coupa Software to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $85.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

Coupa Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.