Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 1,568 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Hershey were worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hershey by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hershey by 9.6% during the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hershey during the second quarter worth approximately $707,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hershey by 257.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,368,000 after purchasing an additional 115,100 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its position in shares of Hershey by 19.1% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 27,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,911,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the period. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,724 shares of company stock worth $7,321,003. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Hershey from $222.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target for the company. Cowen began coverage on Hershey in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

Shares of HSY stock opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $174.09 and a 1 year high of $241.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $226.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.11. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.07. Hershey had a return on equity of 58.19% and a net margin of 15.69%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

