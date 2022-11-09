Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,467 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,802 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CDNS. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.32 and a 1 year high of $194.97. The stock has a market cap of $40.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average of $160.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $902.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CDNS shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total value of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.63, for a total transaction of $35,907.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,456,551.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 2,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.71, for a total transaction of $540,047.07. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,251,251.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 294,706 shares of company stock valued at $50,312,081. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

