Kentucky Retirement Systems Boosts Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Allstate were worth $2,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allstate by 15.0% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 27.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Allstate by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Allstate by 27.8% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 36,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Allstate by 8.6% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock opened at $130.26 on Wednesday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.81) by $0.25. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Allstate from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Allstate from $138.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allstate

In other Allstate news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

