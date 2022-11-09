Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 697 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Alliance bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter worth $235,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 14.2% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 4.5% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 5.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 7.2% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total transaction of $339,927.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles R. Raup sold 1,512 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.82, for a total value of $339,927.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,422,884.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total transaction of $52,744.91. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,439,895.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,724 shares of company stock valued at $7,321,003 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hershey Trading Up 0.8 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Hershey from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $238.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.14.

NYSE:HSY opened at $231.07 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $226.55 and a 200 day moving average of $222.11. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $174.09 and a 52 week high of $241.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.36.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 58.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.036 per share. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Hershey’s payout ratio is presently 54.05%.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Stories

