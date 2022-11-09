Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.71

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $16.70. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 2,247 shares.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.
Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.
