Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.71

Shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.71 and traded as low as $16.70. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 2,247 shares.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.36 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The technology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter. Kewaunee Scientific had a negative return on equity of 15.27% and a negative net margin of 3.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kewaunee Scientific

About Kewaunee Scientific

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kewaunee Scientific stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific Co. ( NASDAQ:KEQU Get Rating ) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.51% of Kewaunee Scientific worth $1,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

