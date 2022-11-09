Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

KIM has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of Kimco Realty from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.13.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 1.8 %

KIM opened at $21.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.05, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.41. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.29.

Kimco Realty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.84%.

In other Kimco Realty news, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total transaction of $301,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,891,588.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 155,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 172,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 28,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 124,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 94.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

