Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Holdings Reduced by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,549 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,257 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $904,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $512,000. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 367,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,152,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 34.9% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,114 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI opened at $18.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.01 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.91%.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,755. 12.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

