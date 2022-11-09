Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,652 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,282,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,519,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,513 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 37,190 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,168,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total transaction of $125,875.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,715. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,656,424.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Down 0.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $235.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.00.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $219.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $236.29 and its 200-day moving average is $245.08.

About Becton, Dickinson and

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.