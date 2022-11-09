KlayUniverse Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $4.76 Million (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 9th. One KlayUniverse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0865 or 0.00000541 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, KlayUniverse has traded down 75.3% against the US dollar. KlayUniverse has a total market capitalization of $4.76 million and approximately $660.00 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 28.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002697 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000271 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000336 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 22.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $89.04 or 0.00561352 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000312 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,637.81 or 0.29239929 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000372 BTC.

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KlayUniverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.08625843 USD and is down -7.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $656.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

