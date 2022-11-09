Knuff & Co LLC Has $3.73 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 291.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,028 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 37,250 shares during the period. DexCom makes up approximately 1.7% of Knuff & Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $3,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 85.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 639 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.6% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of DexCom by 6.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $84,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 137,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,595,717. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NASDAQ DXCM traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.49. The stock had a trading volume of 32,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,845. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.01 and its 200 day moving average is $86.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 210.22, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.21. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.89 and a twelve month high of $164.86.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on DexCom to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on DexCom in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $97.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.24.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

Featured Stories

