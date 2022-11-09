Knuff & Co LLC Makes New Investment in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TQQQ. Paragon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 101.3% during the second quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 1,478,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,478,000 after purchasing an additional 743,859 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 725.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,431,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,340 shares in the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $26,995,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 53.9% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 943,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,647,000 after purchasing an additional 330,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth about $16,306,000.

Shares of TQQQ traded down $1.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.77. 7,298,322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,003,484. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $16.32 and a fifty-two week high of $91.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day moving average is $27.80.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

