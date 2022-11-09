Knuff & Co LLC Sells 600 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Knuff & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises 1.1% of Knuff & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Knuff & Co LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of XOM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 364,432,696 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,098,496,000 after purchasing an additional 8,825,023 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 59.9% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 51,800,709 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,277,527,000 after buying an additional 19,403,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,180,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,575,190,000 after buying an additional 560,517 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,669,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,707,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 18,336,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,514,436,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $3.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.23. The stock had a trading volume of 500,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,600,992. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.98 and a 200 day moving average of $93.94. The company has a market capitalization of $453.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $112.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is an increase from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.86.

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

