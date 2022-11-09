Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.97% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen lowered shares of Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Stock Performance

Shares of KSS opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.13 and its 200-day moving average is $34.60. Kohl’s has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $64.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth acquired 25,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising acquired 10,000 shares of Kohl’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kohl’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kohl’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.