KOK Price Down 31.6% This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 18.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on November 9th. One KOK token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000745 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded down 31.6% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market capitalization of $60.80 million and $2.44 million worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,369.80 or 1.00323739 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00008226 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00049540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00040113 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00024615 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006054 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.26 or 0.00234505 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000125 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

KOK Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.12998302 USD and is down -19.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $1,564,604.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KOK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.