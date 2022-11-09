Komodo (KMD) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $592,691.49

Komodo (KMD) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 26.1% against the dollar. Komodo has a market capitalization of $24.87 million and $592,691.49 worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Komodo coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00001141 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.79 or 0.00214879 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00086548 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00058006 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00003496 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0333 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,619,285 coins. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.