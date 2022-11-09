KuCoin Token (KCS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $808.47 Million

KuCoin Token (KCS) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 9th. In the last week, KuCoin Token has traded 18% lower against the dollar. KuCoin Token has a market capitalization of $808.47 million and $9.56 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KuCoin Token token can currently be bought for $8.22 or 0.00047634 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get KuCoin Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.88 or 0.00543609 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 23.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,838.21 or 0.28315731 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000345 BTC.

About KuCoin Token

KuCoin Token’s genesis date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 145,879,861 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,379,861 tokens. The Reddit community for KuCoin Token is https://reddit.com/r/kucoin. The official website for KuCoin Token is www.kucoin.com. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom.

KuCoin Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services.KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin.KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KuCoin Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KuCoin Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KuCoin Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KuCoin Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.