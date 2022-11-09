Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $89.94 Million

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 9th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can currently be bought for $0.56 or 0.00003423 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 36.5% lower against the US dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market cap of $89.94 million and approximately $53.14 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kyber Network Crystal v2 alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002600 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.32 or 0.00549456 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 29.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,496.36 or 0.28620281 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2’s launch date was September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official message board is blog.kyber.network. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kyber Network Crystal v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kyber Network Crystal v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kyber Network Crystal v2 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kyber Network Crystal v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.