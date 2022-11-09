Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Kyocera (OTCMKTS:KYOCY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.20-$3.20 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.93 billion-$14.93 billion.

Kyocera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KYOCY traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $46.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 162,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,430. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.49. The company has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. Kyocera has a 12 month low of $44.00 and a 12 month high of $65.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Kyocera Company Profile

Kyocera Corporation develops, produces, and distributes products based on fine ceramic technologies in Japan, rest of Asia, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Core Components Business, Electronic Components Business, and Solutions Business segments. The company offers fine ceramic components; automotive components; optical components; and inorganic and organic ceramic packages, and boards for use in industrial machinery, general industrial, smartphones and communication infrastructures, and automotive-related markets.

