Landstar (OTCMKTS:LDSR) Hits New 52-Week High at $1.97

Landstar Inc (OTCMKTS:LDSR – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 1201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.
Landstar Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56.
Landstar Company Profile
LandStar, Inc a technology company, develops and acquires various cyber-security products and services. Its products and services are central to cyber data security, GDPR, compliance, and governance capabilities. LandStar, Inc was founded in 1990 and is based in Raleigh, North Carolina.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Landstar (LDSR)
- Mullen Automotive: Momentum Builds, Bears Risk Short-Squeeze
- GlobalFoundries Pops Nearly 9% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Two Green Energy Plays Poised For Gains In 2023
- Why Disney Should Be On Your Watchlist
- The Cheesecake Factory Shows You Can Have It and Eat It Too
Receive News & Ratings for Landstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.